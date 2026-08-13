ANAN & DECA launch the next phase of the Dh22 billion Arabian Hills gated community

We promised. We delivered – before time
The new release offers expansive residential plots from Dh120 per sq.ft., with a special 5 per cent on booking for a limited seven-day period from 14th – 20th August 2026 in celebration of Independence Day, alongside flexible payment plans of up to 36 months. The Independence Day offer can be claimed using code AHE-INDEPENDENCE-5.
Following the outstanding success and complete sell-out of Phase 1, ANAN Investment Holding and DECA Proudly announce the successful title deed issuance and plot handover for Arabian Hills – achieved six months ahead of the originally committed timeline.
Building on this significant milestone, the partners are simultaneously unveiling the next phase of the Dh22 billion Arabian Hills master development. Anchored by swimmable lagoons, aqua parks, extensive equestrian facilities, schools, hospitals and shopping malls, the development offers end-users and investors the opportunity to create bespoke homes within a fully integrated lifestyle destination, reaffirming their commitment to delivering world-class communities with exceptional execution, transparency, and investor confidence.
This achievement demonstrates the strength of the project's vision, execution capability and unwavering dedication to delivering value to investors, homeowners and strategic partners while continuing the development of one of the UAE's most ambitious resort-style gated communities.
The development is progressing through a phased delivery program, with handovers and completion scheduled in phases from June 2026 up to Dec 2029 with direct road access going in the community and key phased infrastructure completed. The new release features Villas, Mansions, Mega Mansions and Estate plots ranging from 12,000 to 132,000 sq.ft., available from Dh120 per sq.ft., with a 5% down payment under the limited-time Independence Day offer and flexible payment plans of up to 36 months.
Rather than selecting from standardised villa designs, residents have the freedom to shape their homes around their architectural preferences, family requirements and long-term ambitions.
“Residential buyers are increasingly looking for greater choice in how their homes are designed, as well as more space, privacy and access to an elevated lifestyle within their immediate surroundings,” said Dr. Khalifa Al Mehairbi – Chairman of Anan Investment Holding. “Arabian Hills Estate responds to this demand by combining expansive plots with the infrastructure, amenities and long-term planning of a prestigious resort-style destination. With Phase 1 sold out and handed over, early title deed delivery and infrastructure visible on the ground, this new release represents a compelling opportunity for both end-users and investors.”
Designed as a self-contained destination, Arabian Hills Estate will bring together more than 48 world-class amenities and facilities, enabling residents to live, relax, exercise, socialize and access essential services without having to leave the community.
The masterplan includes swimmable lagoons, a beach, aqua parks and tranquil pools, alongside lush parks, Zen gardens, adventure facilities and a dedicated dog park.
Residents will also have access to extensive equestrian facilities, including horse stables, paddocks, riding arenas and jumping arenas. The community’s premium sporting and wellness offering includes padel and tennis courts, ball courts, a mini-golf course, cycling and running tracks, fitness centers and meditation spaces.
Education, childcare, retail, healthcare, hospitality and community services are also incorporated into the wider development. Hotel, resort and spa facilities will further complement the community’s luxurious residential offering.
Sustainability forms an important part of the masterplan, with planned initiatives including solar-powered lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, eco-friendly landscaping, natural dune conservation, wildlife protection and smart waste management.
Arabian Hills Estate combines the privacy and scale of a peaceful master community with convenient access to major commercial, educational and lifestyle destinations.
Strategically located along Dubai–Al Ain Road, Arabian Hills Estate offers convenient access to key destinations across the UAE while maintaining the privacy and scale of a resort-style master community. Dubai Outlet Mall is approximately 24 minutes away, Dubai Creek Harbour around 36 minutes away and Dubai Mall approximately 40 minutes away, while Dubai International Airport and Al Ain International Airport can each be reached in around 44 minutes.
Nearby leisure attractions include the Dubai Hot Air Balloon experience, approximately 11 minutes away, and Skydive Dubai Desert Campus, approximately 12 minutes from the community.
“Residential land of this scale is increasingly difficult to find in Dubai, particularly at this price point,” said Aamad Jalil – Senior Executive Officer of DECA Properties. “At Dh120 per sq.ft., Arabian Hills Estate offers buyers the opportunity to enter at an early stage of what is set to become one of the UAE’s landmark resort-style communities. Based on available Dubai Land Department insights, the entry price is approximately 3X lower per sq.ft. than comparable plot communities across Dubai. This creates a compelling value proposition for buyers seeking greater space, bespoke design freedom and long-term growth potential, without compromising on infrastructure, amenities or quality of lifestyle.”
The development brings together Anan Investment Holding PJSC, Arabian Hills Investment & Real Estate Development LLC and DECA, each contributing distinct expertise and credibility to the project.
Anan Investment Holding PJSC is the publicly listed parent company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, providing the backing of a regulated, exchange-listed group focused on long-term value creation.
Arabian Hills Investment & Real Estate Development LLC is the developer behind the landmark master-planned community, which has been shaped around innovation, sustainability and alignment with UAE’s long-term vision.
As a strategic partner, DECA is responsible for supporting the project’s exclusive sales and marketing strategy. Its role centers on transparent communication, a seamless buyer journey and the creation of long-term value as Arabian Hills Estate advances into its next stage of development.
For more information, or to arrange a private site visit, please contact info@deca-properties.com, call 600 55 55 66 or WhatsApp +971 56 868 6786.
DECA is a Dubai-based development management company and end-to-end real estate partner, with more than 50 years of combined leadership experience and a portfolio valued at over Dh5.5 billion. The company combines strategic development management, sales and marketing expertise to support projects throughout their lifecycle, from early planning and market positioning through execution, launch and handover. With a focus on transparency, innovation and sustainable value creation, DECA works with developers and investors to deliver and commercially position premium real estate projects and high-quality communities across the UAE.