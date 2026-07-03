At least 40 dead after bus falls into ravine in Pakistan

Passenger coach plunges off mountain road in Balochistan’s Dana Sar region
A bus veered into a ravine in western Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 40 people, officials said.
"A passenger bus travelling from Quetta to Peshawar plunged into a deep ravine in the mountainous Dana Sar area... 40 people have been confirmed dead and 11 others injured," said Sanaullah Sherani, the head of Zhob district's emergency centre.
The Quetta-based spokesperson for the province of Balochistan's chief minister confirmed the toll in a statement.