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At least 40 dead after bus falls into ravine in Pakistan

Passenger coach plunges off mountain road in Balochistan’s Dana Sar region

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AFP
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Rescue teams race to remote crash site after coach from Quetta to Peshawar falls
Rescue teams race to remote crash site after coach from Quetta to Peshawar falls
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A bus veered into a ravine in western Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 40 people, officials said.

"A passenger bus travelling from Quetta to Peshawar plunged into a deep ravine in the mountainous Dana Sar area... 40 people have been confirmed dead and 11 others injured," said Sanaullah Sherani, the head of Zhob district's emergency centre.

The Quetta-based spokesperson for the province of Balochistan's chief minister confirmed the toll in a statement.

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