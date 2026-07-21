Inland temperatures will still climb to 47°C despite the cooler trend
Dubai: Temperatures are expected to fall across parts of the UAE on Tuesday as cloudier conditions and strengthening winds bring periods of blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern areas, while light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds may strengthen to 40 kilometres per hour.
The unsettled conditions could reduce visibility in exposed areas as dust is lifted across roads and open land.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 40°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, rising to between 43°C and 47°C in inland areas. Mountain temperatures will reach between 33°C and 38°C.
Humidity could climb to 85 per cent in coastal areas and 80 per cent in the mountains. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western waters, while the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
Fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast on Wednesday, with winds again reaching 40kph and causing further blowing dust. Conditions at sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
The weather is expected to become more settled on Thursday, although winds may still reach 35kph at times. Friday and Saturday will be generally fair, with low clouds appearing over eastern areas during the morning and moderate winds continuing across the country.
No significant increase in temperatures is forecast during the period, with broadly stable conditions expected through the weekend.