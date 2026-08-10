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Worst celebration ever? Brazilian defender takes painful tumble into a tunnel

Coritiba’s defender experienced the true highs and lows of football in a freak accident

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The 29-year-old had no idea he was about to take a deep fall
The 29-year-old had no idea he was about to take a deep fall

Dubai: Brazilian footballer Jacy Maranhão rushed to celebrate with fans after scoring for Coritiba, only to fall into a deep tunnel after jumping over the advertisement board.

Maranhão tumbled into an uncovered opening leading down towards the players’ tunnel while celebrating what he thought was a goal.

The bizarre incident left those inside the stadium stunned, with the defender later forced off after suffering an injury from the fall.

The painful celebration came after he thought he had just put his side 2-0 up against Chapecoense in the first half of a game in the Brazilian Serie A.

But after finally finding his footing after the nasty fall, the 29-year-old had more bad luck.

On review, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) found Maranhão was in an offside position when he scored meaning the goal was disallowed.

After seemingly recovering from the embarrassing incident, the Brazilian was eventually taken off in the second half because of the injury.

Remarkably, this was not the first occasion a player had ended up in the tunnel at Estádio Major Antônio Couto Pereira.

Nearly 10 years earlier, Cameroonian striker Diederrick Joel Tagueu-Tadjo celebrated at the same end, leaping over the advertising boards before suffering a similar fall into the tunnel that has now become infamous.

There was one key difference, however. Joel’s goal stood, and he was able to complete the match against São Paulo.

Brazilian journalist Leonardo Mendes Jr later pointed out an extraordinary connection between the two incidents.

"There's one detail that makes it even more unbelievable," he posted on social media.

"Jacy repeats the jump in Joel's tunnel: the security guard who tries to prevent the jump IS THE SAME ONE!"

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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