UAE braces for heavy rain until Friday night

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that a rainy weather system will continue affecting the country until Friday night. The system, currently concentrated over the far western regions, has already brought heavy showers to scattered areas.

According to a statement, the rainfall is expected to reach Abu Dhabi between 1 am and 3 am on Friday, before spreading to Dubai, the northern coasts, and the southern interior, accompanied by heavy showers. By 4–5 am, the system will extend to the northern and eastern regions, including Al Ain, with continued heavy rainfall.

The NCM added that scattered rain clouds may form across the country, with rainfall varying from moderate to heavy at times, persisting through Friday night.

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