Disruptive behaviour: Causing a disturbance or inconveniencing other passengers.

Improper seating: Sitting in or accessing areas reserved for specific groups.

Food and drink restrictions: Eating or drinking in prohibited zones.

Animals on board: Bringing pets, except guide dogs for the visually impaired.

Restricted areas: Entering off-limit zones marked with warning signs.

Non-passenger areas: Standing or sitting in spaces not meant for passengers.

Feet on seats: Resting feet on seats, damaging or dirtying them.

Lift and escalator misuse: Improper use of these facilities.

Unsafe boarding: Climbing or jumping onto public transport.

Door tampering: Opening doors or attempting to board/alight while the vehicle is moving.