Penalties for minor, moderate, and major offences to avoid costly fines on Dubai Metro
Dubai: If you’ve ever rushed onto the Dubai Metro only to realise you’re in the wrong cabin, you’re not alone. While it’s a common mistake, failing to follow Dubai Metro rules can cost you a fine starting at Dh100.
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) enforces strict regulations to ensure a safe and smooth commute for all passengers.
Before you dash onto the platform or push through a crowd, take a moment to familiarise yourself with Dubai Metro's rules and fines.
Dubai Metro fines are categorised based on the severity of the offence. Here’s a complete breakdown:
Minor offences – Dh100 Fines
These are common violations that disrupt other passengers or the smooth functioning of the metro:
Disruptive behaviour: Causing a disturbance or inconveniencing other passengers.
Improper seating: Sitting in or accessing areas reserved for specific groups.
Food and drink restrictions: Eating or drinking in prohibited zones.
Animals on board: Bringing pets, except guide dogs for the visually impaired.
Restricted areas: Entering off-limit zones marked with warning signs.
Non-passenger areas: Standing or sitting in spaces not meant for passengers.
Feet on seats: Resting feet on seats, damaging or dirtying them.
Lift and escalator misuse: Improper use of these facilities.
Unsafe boarding: Climbing or jumping onto public transport.
Door tampering: Opening doors or attempting to board/alight while the vehicle is moving.
Hazardous items: Carrying items that may inconvenience others or pose a safety risk.
Moderate offences – Dh200 Fines
These offences involve fare violations, misuse, or non-compliance with rules:
Fare evasion: Using public transport without paying or entering fare zones without a valid ticket.
nol card misuse: Failing to show a valid nol card, using expired/invalid cards, or using someone else’s card.
Unauthorised sales: Selling nol cards without prior RTA approval.
Cleanliness violations: Spitting, littering, or compromising the cleanliness of transport facilities.
Smoking: Lighting up in any metro or public transport area.
Unapproved sales or promotions: Selling or promoting goods without permission.
Non-compliance: Ignoring instructions from inspectors or obstructing their duties.
Signage violations: Disregarding rules displayed on signboards.
Distracting the driver: Obstructing or distracting drivers while operating the metro.
Dh300 fine: Sleeping in prohibited areas, including passenger shelters or restricted zones.
Major offences – fines from Dh500 to Dh2,000
Serious violations carry higher fines due to the safety risks involved:
Dh500 fines
Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport facilities.
Using counterfeit cards.
Dh1,000 fines
Carrying hazardous items such as weapons, sharp tools, or flammable materials.
Entering prohibited zones marked off-limits.
Crossing metro tracks outside designated areas.
Dh2,000 fines
Misusing emergency buttons without cause.
Abusing safety equipment, such as emergency exits, unnecessarily.
Tampering with or interfering in tram operations, putting passenger safety at risk.
