Commuters say the Dubai Metro is world-class but the behaviour of some passengers aren’t
Dubai: The Dubai Metro is a lifeline for millions of commuters, offering a fast and reliable way to get around the city.
But, during the morning and evening rush, packed platforms and crowded carriages can sometimes bring out the worst in commuters, especially when everyone’s focused on getting to their destination as quickly as possible.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently launched a Safety and Public Transport Etiquette Campaign across Dubai’s Metro and Tram networks. The initiative regularly reminds passengers to follow basic etiquette through signs, announcements, and video messages, and also includes inspections to ensure the rules are being observed.
While most people respect these guidelines, a few still overlook the unspoken rules of shared spaces, making the ride less pleasant for others, particularly after a long day.
So, what would regular Metro users like to see change? Gulf News spoke to Dubai residents to hear their thoughts on the small acts of courtesy that could make a big difference to everyone’s journey.
"While the Dubai Metro is one of the most efficient and well-maintained public transport systems in the world, there are still a few behaviours I’d like to see improved," said Nisrin Arsiwala, a PR consultant in Dubai.
"One of the most important is standing clear of the doors and letting passengers get off before others try to board. It’s a small gesture, but it makes the whole process smoother and quicker. A little consideration from each of us can really help keep the Metro running as the world-class service that it is."
For Dubai-based PR professional Zainab A Jimoh, one of the biggest daily challenges is finding a seat, especially during peak hours.
“The physical toll of standing for long periods adds up, especially after a full workday or when crossing multiple zones,” she said.
“What I’ve noticed is this sort of silent ‘seat tension’ - people awkwardly hovering, trying to guess who’s about to get off, but not wanting to be rude. There’s no clear or polite way to claim a seat without making others feel uncomfortable.”
Still, Jimoh added that most of her Metro experiences have been pleasant. “To be fair, it’s not that people are impolite. Most commuters here are respectful and keep to themselves, which I really appreciate about the Metro culture here.”
To address this issue, she’s working on a mobile app called Out Soon, which is still in development. The app will allow commuters to voluntarily log their drop-off station, so others in the same cabin get a heads-up when a seat might be opening up.
“The idea is to reduce the crowding and hovering. No awkward guesswork, just a small tech solution to make everyone’s commute that little bit easier,” she said.
Arnab Ghosh, an Indian expatriate and marketing communication professional, who has travelled on trains in Osaka, Kyiv, and Almaty, believes there are a few elements of international Metro etiquette that could benefit Dubai.
“In Japan, even when people are on the phone, they speak so softly you’d barely notice. They’re genuinely mindful of not disturbing others,” said Ghosh, who has grown up in Dubai.
Arnab added that in Dubai, despite signs and reminders, it is still common to hear loud videos or music, even when people are using headphones.
“It’s about being considerate in a shared space. The Metro is not a private room, its public transport.”
Anna Ivanova-Galitsina, another commuter, agreed, saying loud voice messages are another major issue.
“There’s always someone playing voice notes or videos on speaker, so loudly that you can’t focus or relax. I would really like to see a simple rule, no headphones, no voice messages. It’s just basic courtesy,” she said.
Even with Metro staff helping manage the crowds at busy stations, some commuters still squeeze into full carriages, making the ride uncomfortable for everyone inside.
“Sometimes people push their way in even when there’s clearly no space left. It becomes hard to even breathe,” said Sameeta Rajpal, a Dubai-based account manager from Pakistan. “I think there should be a system where, once a cabin reaches capacity, its doors don’t open at the next stop. That would help reduce overcrowding.”
Fellow commuter Sukayna Kazmi, suggested a visual solution.
“Why not use colour-coded zones on the platform, green for space available, yellow for almost full, and red for full? It taps into basic colour psychology. Green means go, red means stop. It would help guide behaviour without constant announcements,” she explained.
Although the Metro stations and buses clearly marks priority seats for elderly passengers, pregnant women, and People of Determination, some commuters still need a reminder and forget this simple but kind gesture, especially during rush hour.
“I’ve seen young, able-bodied people sitting in seats meant for the elderly, while older passengers are left standing,” said Rajpal.
Ghosh echoed this observation, recalling his travels in Almaty: “I saw lots of young people instantly offer their seat to older passengers, especially women or those carrying heavy bags. That kind of instinctive courtesy is something I’d love to see more of here.”
Gulf News also asked followers on Instagram to share their thoughts on commuter behaviour.
User @jahfair.sadiq1 pointed out that people often carry bulky items onto the train, something the RTA regularly advises against. Another user @nimi_chandran highlighted a common frustration - passengers blocking the doors and preventing others from getting in or out.
