Sheikh Mohammed shares glimpse of 'a normal day' on Dubai Metro

Video shows commuters sharing space with order and respect

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video on his official social media accounts capturing a “normal day” aboard the Dubai Metro.

“A normal day on Dubai Metro… Do you want to know how advanced and civilized a nation is? Look at its system, its cleanliness, and the ethics of its people,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote, accompanying the video.

Commuters from all walks of life

The short film showcases commuters from diverse nationalities and backgrounds—workers, professionals, and families—sharing the same space in quiet efficiency. Passengers praise the cleanliness, order, and mutual respect that define daily life in Dubai’s public transport system.

Voices from the Metro

One man is heard saying in Arabic: “Dubai Metro experience… Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid once said he doesn’t care if you’re a deer or a lion, what matters is that people wake up every morning here to work hard, improve themselves, and make their country better.”

A woman adds: “Do you know where the future is built? It’s built when you meet the people shaping it every day.”

An employee in the video shares: “Alhamdulillah, I’ve been working in the metro for six years. My goal is to make sure passengers leave happy when they reach their destination.”

Other passengers express admiration for the respect and humanity they see daily.

“In Dubai, you feel this is your country no matter where you’re from,” one rider says. “The treatment is deeply human, and everyone helps each other.”

Dubai Metro: A global benchmark

Since its opening in 2009, the Dubai Metro has become one of the world’s most efficient driverless transport systems, carrying hundreds of millions of passengers annually.

