Unsettled weather in UAE: Why you should avoid rainwater pools in Abu Dhabi

Warning follows light to moderate rainfall across Abu Dhabi and other parts of the UAE
Abu Dhabi: Authorities have urged the public to avoid approaching water pools formed by recent rainfall, warning of potential safety risks as unsettled weather continues across parts of the UAE.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre called on residents to refrain from engaging in any activities in or near rainwater pools, stressing that such areas may pose hidden dangers and risks to public safety.
The warning comes as Abu Dhabi and other parts of the UAE have experienced light to moderate rainfall since yesterday morning, affecting various areas including the capital and its suburbs. The showers, accompanied by cloudy and moderate conditions, have brought a refreshing atmosphere to the city.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather conditions are linked to a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-level extension, creating favourable conditions for cloud formation and rainfall.
Forecasts indicate that partly cloudy to cloudy skies will continue, with convective clouds and chances of rainfall over scattered areas. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming active at times, while sea conditions may turn moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf under cloud activity.
On Sunday, conditions are expected to remain unstable, with further cloud build-up, rainfall in some areas and a drop in temperatures. Winds may strengthen, particularly over the sea, raising dust and reducing visibility in some areas.
The unsettled weather is forecast to ease gradually into the new week, although chances of light rain may persist in eastern and southern regions on Monday, with humid conditions developing overnight into Tuesday.