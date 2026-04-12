Forecasters warn of unstable conditions as showers sweep across the Emirates
Dubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Sunday, as unsettled conditions driven by a surface low-pressure system bring clouds, cooler temperatures and gusty winds, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather is forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective clouds forming and a chance of rainfall over scattered areas. Temperatures are set to decline slightly, while winds will range from light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, particularly with cloud activity, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.
Wind speeds are expected to range between 15 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h, blowing from the southeast to northeast. Seas in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate, turning rough at times with cloud build-up, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.
Temperatures across the country will vary, with highs of around 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, rising to 34°C in Fujairah, and lows dipping to 17°C in inland areas such as Al Ain and Ruwais. Humidity levels are expected to reach up to 85 per cent in coastal areas.
The unsettled weather is likely to persist into the early part of the week. On Monday, partly cloudy skies will continue, with a chance of light rainfall over eastern and southern regions during the day, alongside a gradual rise in temperatures and increasing humidity by night.
By Tuesday, conditions are expected to stabilise slightly, with fair to partly cloudy skies, though northwesterly winds may freshen at times, particularly over the sea, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility.
A more noticeable drop in temperatures is forecast on Wednesday, with partly cloudy conditions and stronger winds, especially over western and southern areas, potentially reaching 45 km/h and creating rough to very rough seas in the Arabian Gulf.
By Thursday, conditions are expected to ease, with fair to partly cloudy skies and moderate winds, although seas may remain rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.