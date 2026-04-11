Rain, strong winds and cooler temperatures forecast across UAE Sunday

Scattered showers, dust and reduced visibility expected across country
rain howDubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Sunday as unsettled weather continues, with temperatures set to fall and winds picking up, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective clouds bringing a chance of rainfall over scattered areas of the country.
Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, particularly with cloud activity, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.
Wind speeds are expected to range between 15 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h, blowing from south-easterly to north-easterly directions.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity, while the Sea of Oman is expected to see slight to moderate waves.
Temperatures are forecast to remain mild for this time of year, with highs of around 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, rising to 34°C in Fujairah. Overnight lows are expected to range between 17°C and 23°C across most areas, with humidity levels reaching up to 85 per cent in some coastal regions.