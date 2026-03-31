Dubai Police issue rain alert, urge motorists to drive with caution

Authorities warn against crossing valleys, swimming as red flags raised
Dubai: Dubai Police have called on motorists to remain extra vigilant as rainfall persists across parts of the emirate, urging strict adherence to traffic rules and safety guidelines.
Drivers have been advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances between vehicles, and avoid distractions behind the wheel. Officials stressed that cautious driving is critical to reducing accidents during unstable weather conditions.
Police confirmed full operational readiness to respond to emergencies across all areas, including mountainous terrain, valleys and roads affected by rainwater accumulation.
Authorities also warned the public to stay clear of water channels and avoid attempting to cross valleys, highlighting the serious risks posed by sudden water flows.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow safety instructions issued by Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police, particularly in coastal areas. The hoisting of the red flag at beaches and marinas signals a strict ban on swimming or sailing due to dangerous conditions.
In emergencies, the public should call 999, while non-emergency cases can be reported via 901.