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UAE weather forecast: Chance of rain expected in eastern areas on Tuesday

NCM says partly cloudy skies, light to moderate winds with gusts up to 40 km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A chance of rain expected across the UAE's eastern parts
A chance of rain expected across the UAE's eastern parts
Afra Al Nofeli / Gulf News

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall over eastern parts of the country on Tuesday.

According to the forecast, fair conditions will prevail for much of the day, with clouds expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain.

The weather is expected to become humid overnight and into Wednesday morning, with a possibility of mist or fog forming over some coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing south-easterly to north-westerly at speeds of 10-25 km/h and freshening at times, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, which may raise blowing dust in exposed areas.

Sea conditions are forecast to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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