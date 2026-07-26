NCM says partly cloudy skies, light to moderate winds with gusts up to 40 km/h
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall over eastern parts of the country on Tuesday.
According to the forecast, fair conditions will prevail for much of the day, with clouds expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain.
The weather is expected to become humid overnight and into Wednesday morning, with a possibility of mist or fog forming over some coastal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing south-easterly to north-westerly at speeds of 10-25 km/h and freshening at times, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, which may raise blowing dust in exposed areas.
Sea conditions are forecast to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.