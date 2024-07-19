Dubai: On Friday, UAE authorities, including the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Dubai Airports, airlines, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), issued statements as businesses were impacted by a massive global IT failure that grounded planes, disrupted TV coverage, and affected hospitals and financial markets.

UAE’s TDRA has urged users of Crowdstrike software to be wary of any software updates and not to perform any updates or downloads until the problem is resolved.

"We inform you that there is a technical defect in the CrowdStrike software update that may affect the electronic systems of the institutions that use it," said TDRA on social media. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, a US-based cybersecurity technology firm, serves major institutions globally. CrowdStrike reported awareness of a Windows vulnerability on one of the servers, and the TDRA continues to monitor the situation.

Check-in processes at DXB resume normalcy

Meanwhile, Dubai Airport operations resumed normalcy after the global outage, which momentarily disrupted check-in operations, an airport spokesperson told Gulf News. “Dubai Airports confirms that Dubai International (DXB) is operating normally following a global system outage that affected the check-in process for some airlines in Terminals 1 and 2 this morning,” the spokesperson said.

“The affected airlines promptly switched to an alternate system, allowing normal check-in operations to resume swiftly,” they explained.

In a statement to Gulf News, Emirates’ sister carrier, flydubai, said, “The third-party IT issue has not impacted our operations. We continue to monitor closely and are in touch with the supplier.”

Emirates spokesperson: “We are aware of the global IT disruption and are monitoring the situation closely. At this time, there has been no impact on Emirates’ flight operations. There may be delays to some flight timings later today, due to knock-on effects from delayed departures from some airports around our network. Customers can check our website and app for the latest flight information, and are advised to update their contact details on their booking.”

MoFA: Refrain from transactions

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the global technical issue has affected all of its electronic systems. “We advise all users to refrain from conducting any transactions until this issue is resolved,” the authority said. MoFA has also advised Emirati citizens abroad to contact airline companies before heading to airports to verify the status of their flights.

Gulf News has also contacted banks and other institutions that the global outage may have impacted. A response is awaited.