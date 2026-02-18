Moreover, the initiative is a partnership between VFS Global and DBP Data Centre Inc., and is created to modernise and streamline the verification of employment contracts, a key requirement for OFWs.

The new CVC, located at the VFS Global centre in Wafi City, was inaugurated this week by senior representatives from the Philippine Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and VFS Global.

Dubai: Philippine officials together with VFS Global have formally launched a new Contract Verification Centre (CVC) at the world’s largest visa application facility in Dubai, in a move to make the contract verification process easier and faster for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE.

Once the MWO completes the verification process, applicants will receive an email notification allowing them to access their verified contract and OEC electronically.

"The Contract Verification Centres in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi enable OFWs to conveniently book appointments and make payments online before completing in-person document submission at the centre."

In a statement, VFS Global said the new centre will make it easier for Filipino workers to complete the mandatory process before securing their Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

"This initiative reflects a shared commitment to supporting OFWs through secure, transparent, and reliable service delivery, ensuring that employment contracts meet Philippine government standards and safeguarding worker welfare across the UAE," said VFS Global.

Additionally, secure online payment options are available and a convenience-fee waiver will apply during the first 30 days of operations.

With millions of OFWs employed in the UAE, the enhanced verification system is expected to improve the contract verification process and support the large community of Filipinos across the country.

Among those present in the event were Michielson Luakian, president and CEO; Jose Carmelo Porciuncula, chief operating officer; Jose Enrique Singson, business development department head; Jeane Mendoza, assistant labour attache and OIC; and Suzanne Rodriguez, assistant labour attache from MWO‑Dubai.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.