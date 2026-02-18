GOLD/FOREX
Philippines, VFS Global launch contract verification service in Dubai

New centre in Wafi City aims to make contract verification faster and more convenient

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
VFS Global has partnered with the MWO to expand access to contract verification services
VFS Global has partnered with the MWO to expand access to contract verification services
Dubai: Philippine officials together with VFS Global have formally launched a new Contract Verification Centre (CVC) at the world’s largest visa application facility in Dubai, in a move to make the contract verification process easier and faster for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE. 

The new CVC, located at the VFS Global centre in Wafi City, was inaugurated this week by senior representatives from the Philippine Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and VFS Global.

Moreover, the initiative is a partnership between VFS Global and DBP Data Centre Inc., and is created to modernise and streamline the verification of employment contracts, a key requirement for OFWs.

How the new system works

In a statement, VFS Global said the new centre will make it easier for Filipino workers to complete the mandatory process before securing their Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

"The Contract Verification Centres in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi enable OFWs to conveniently book appointments and make payments online before completing in-person document submission at the centre."

Once the MWO completes the verification process, applicants will receive an email notification allowing them to access their verified contract and OEC electronically.

This move will reduce waiting times and improve the overall efficiency through a technology-enabled platform.

Faster, more accessible process

The centre has also introduced extended operating hours and real-time application tracking to enhance accessibility for workers.

Additionally, secure online payment options are available and a convenience-fee waiver will apply during the first 30 days of operations.

"This initiative reflects a shared commitment to supporting OFWs through secure, transparent, and reliable service delivery, ensuring that employment contracts meet Philippine government standards and safeguarding worker welfare across the UAE," said VFS Global.

Among those present in the event were Michielson Luakian, president and CEO; Jose Carmelo Porciuncula, chief operating officer; Jose Enrique Singson, business development department head; Jeane Mendoza, assistant labour attache and OIC; and Suzanne Rodriguez, assistant labour attache from MWO‑Dubai.

They were joined by Siddharth Mehra, chief operating officer – Middle East and Africa, and Monaz Billimoria, region head – UAE, from VFS Global.

With millions of OFWs employed in the UAE, the enhanced verification system is expected to improve the contract verification process and support the large community of Filipinos across the country.

