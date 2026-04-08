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What new airport monitoring rules in the Philippines mean for travellers

Tighter staff monitoring, passenger protection during travel surge

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Philippine transportation chief orders tightened watch on luggage screeners after missing money reports
Philippine transportation chief orders tightened watch on luggage screeners after missing money reports
JGuzman / PIA-NCR

Dubai: Travellers flying to and from the Philippines can expect stricter airport procedures as authorities roll out monitoring measures not just for passengers but also for airport personnel.

The move has come after the country’s transportation secretary Giovanni Lopez ordered closer supervision of security screening officers (SSOs), in line with Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for “honest service” across all airports.

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Safety and accountability

Traditionally, airport checks have centred on passenger screening and baggage inspection. With the new directive, authorities have also been instructed to keep an eye on the behaviour of screening officers themselves.

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) has been tasked with ensuring that SSOs carry out their duties professionally, especially in times of passenger influx.

Earlier, a theft incident has been reported at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 3, where an Australian traveller has claimed missing money.

As a result, some airport personnel have been removed from duty for criminal and administrative charges, while the investigation continues.

Clear warning to airport staff

Lopez has stressed that SSOs hold the responsibility of keeping passenger safety and preventing the entry of prohibited items.

Moreover, he has warned that misconduct will not be tolerated and accountability measures are firmly in place.

“If it is proven that some OTS security screening officers are leading in violating the law, including stealing passengers’ belongings or money, you will definitely be held accountable, and we will ensure that those responsible are punished,” said Lopez in Filipino.

What travellers should expect

For passengers, the changes are expected to bring a more transparent airport experience. Screening procedures may remain unchanged but travellers could notice a stronger supervisory presence and improved conduct among airport staff.

Additionally, passengers have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour. At the same time, authorities have reiterated compliance with regulations, particularly when it comes to carrying prohibited items.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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