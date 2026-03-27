New Manila airport off-ramp opens: What travellers need to know

The 320-metre access road eases congestion near NAIA terminal 3
Dubai: Travellers heading to the Philippines’ main international gateway can now expect shorter journeys following the opening of a new access road to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
The westbound off-ramp of the NAIA expressway, which leads directly to terminal 3, is expected to cut travel time by 15 to 25 minutes, especially during peak hours.
The new link has been set to benefit motorists coming from key highways such as the South Luzon Expressway and Skyway Stage 3, two of Metro Manila’s major elevated road networks. It will also cover motorists from Lawton avenue.
For those unfamiliar with Manila, NAIA is the country’s busiest airport, and heavy congestion around its three terminals has long been a pressing concern for both residents and international travellers.
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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has led the inauguration and has noted that the project is part of broader efforts to improve mobility, particularly in busy travel seasons.
“This is just one part of what we are doing, especially in preparation for Holy Week. That is why we continue to open all our roads so that travel will become easier for our fellow citizens,” said Marcos.
According to San Miguel Corporation chair Ramon Ang, the 320-metre off-ramp located in Pasay city has been built at a cost of ₱1 billion and has been completed in December last year before opening to the public on March 27 this year.
Moreover, the new development has been eyed to address the delays of passengers transferring between terminals by allowing airport-bound vehicles to bypass crowded local roads such as Andrews Avenue.
Authorities have estimated that the project could reduce vehicle volume by up to 30 to 40 percent, easing pressure on surrounding areas like the Newport city and Villamor.
Additionally, the new road forms part of the Philippines’ push to modernise NAIA and improve connectivity under a public-private partnership programme.
Works such as the road widening along Circulo del Mundo Rotonda have also been done to support smoother traffic flow to terminal 3.
Marcos has highlighted that other ongoing infrastructure projects have been aimed to boost connectivity beyond Metro Manila and ease travel to Central Luzon.
With more projects in the pipeline, local authorities are aiming to address traffic bottlenecks and upgrade the overall airport experience in the country’s busiest urban centres.