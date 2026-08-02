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Oman launches free two-week tourist visa under new entry rules

Eligible visitors can later convert the visa into other tourist visa categories

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Oman streamlines entry rules as part of wider push to attract more tourists.
Oman streamlines entry rules as part of wider push to attract more tourists.
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Muscat: Oman has introduced a free 14-day tourist visa for nationals of selected countries under amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law, in a move aimed at facilitating short-term visits and boosting tourism.

The changes were introduced under Royal Oman Police Decision No. 109/2026, issued by Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin Al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, and took effect the day after their publication in the Official Gazette. 

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Under the new provisions, the competent authority may grant eligible nationals a 14-day tourist visa free of charge, subject to conditions it determines.

Before the visa expires, visitors may convert it into any of the other tourist visa categories provided for under the regulations, subject to the applicable requirements and fees.

The amendments add the new visa category to Article 10 of the executive regulations and list it in the official schedule of entry visas under Article 29, where the fee is set at zero Omani rials. 

The authorities have not yet published the list of eligible nationalities, saying the visa will be available to citizens of countries designated by the competent authority.

The measure replaces any conflicting provisions in the previous regulations and is part of Oman's broader efforts to make entry procedures more accessible for international visitors.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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