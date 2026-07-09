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Oman opens first of its kind visa and medical centre in Manila

New facility lets Oman work visa applicants complete medical, visa procedures in one place

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The centre will operate from Monday to Friday, between 10:15am and 5:15pm.
The centre will operate from Monday to Friday, between 10:15am and 5:15pm.
Supplied

Oman: Oman Post has opened the Oman Visa and Medical Centre in Manila, launching the first integrated facility of its kind to streamline the work visa application process for people seeking employment in the Sultanate.

Located at San Lorenzo Place Mall in Makati City, Metro Manila, the centre enables applicants for Oman work visas to complete both their medical examination and visa processing at a single location, reducing processing times and simplifying the application process.

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According to Oman Post, the integrated facility is designed to provide a faster, more efficient and transparent service while ensuring the secure handling of applicants' personal information and documents.

The centre will operate from Monday to Friday, between 10:15am and 5:15pm.

Announcing the launch, Oman Post said the new facility allows work visa applicants to complete the required procedures "in one place, faster, more efficiently, securely, and transparently", marking a significant step in improving services for overseas workers applying to work in Oman.

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