New policy allows two entries and stays of up to 30 days
Dubai: Omani citizens can now travel to Sri Lanka without paying tourist visa fees under a new scheme introduced by the Sri Lankan government, opening the door to easier and more affordable travel between the two countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka began offering free tourist visas to Omani nationals on May 25, 2026, allowing travellers to obtain a 30-day double-entry visa through the country's Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system.
Under the arrangement, Omani passport holders are required to apply online for travel authorisation before departure. Once approved, visitors may enter Sri Lanka for up to 30 days and are permitted two entries during the validity period.
The ministry said the move is part of Sri Lanka's efforts to facilitate tourism and strengthen travel links with a number of countries, while providing Omani citizens with simplified access to one of South Asia's most popular holiday destinations.
In guidance issued to travellers, the ministry stressed the importance of completing all entry procedures before departure. Passports must remain valid for at least six months from the date of entry into Sri Lanka, while visitors are also required to obtain health insurance covering the entire duration of their stay.
The ministry clarified that travellers who leave Sri Lanka and return during the authorised period may use their second entry under the same visa approval. However, the remaining balance of the original 30-day stay will apply, rather than a new 30-day period being granted.
Visitors wishing to remain in Sri Lanka beyond the authorised duration may apply for an extension, subject to the payment of the applicable fees and compliance with local immigration regulations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Omani citizens planning to visit Sri Lanka to review all travel requirements carefully and ensure that the necessary documentation and approvals are secured before travel to avoid delays or complications upon arrival.