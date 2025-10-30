DMCC unveils plans for new financial centre in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai’s DMCC is setting up a new Financial Centre to anchor trade finance, fintech, and digital asset innovation, reinforcing the city’s push to become one of the world’s top financial hubs.

It follows the launch of the DMCC Wealth Hub, which focuses on family offices and private capital, and builds on DMCC’s collaboration with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

DMCC said the hub will serve as the “financial spine” of its ecosystem, supporting its 26,000 member companies and expanding access to global capital markets.

The announcement came as DMCC wrapped up its latest “Made For Trade Live” roadshow in Vietnam, which drew 550 Vietnamese business leaders in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

DMCC’s Made For Trade Live series remains central to its global outreach strategy. The programme promotes Dubai as a platform for international trade and investment, particularly with fast-growing partner markets across Asia.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DMCC’s Executive Chairman and CEO, said the new centre “will connect our 26,000 member companies more directly to the global financial system” and “advance Dubai’s ambition to rank among the world’s foremost financial hubs.”

The roadshow briefed Vietnamese firms on how to use Dubai and DMCC as a base for global expansion, with discussions focused on sectors such as agri-commodities, AI, and digital infrastructure.

Non-oil trade between the two countries reached USD 7.02 billion in the first half of 2025 — up nearly 17% from the previous year — and is projected to hit USD 20 billion in the coming years.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.