DMCC unveils plans for new financial centre in Dubai

Dubai aims to expand its finance and fintech landscape with new integrated hub under DMCC
Dubai: Dubai’s DMCC is setting up a new Financial Centre to anchor trade finance, fintech, and digital asset innovation, reinforcing the city’s push to become one of the world’s top financial hubs.
The announcement came as DMCC wrapped up its latest “Made For Trade Live” roadshow in Vietnam, which drew 550 Vietnamese business leaders in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
The new Financial Centre will bring together banks, fintech firms, accelerators, and investment companies within one integrated community.
DMCC said the hub will serve as the “financial spine” of its ecosystem, supporting its 26,000 member companies and expanding access to global capital markets.
It follows the launch of the DMCC Wealth Hub, which focuses on family offices and private capital, and builds on DMCC’s collaboration with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).
Further details on the Financial Centre are expected next month at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference.
The project signals DMCC’s shift from a commodities-led model to a broader platform spanning finance, digital assets, and technology.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DMCC’s Executive Chairman and CEO, said the new centre “will connect our 26,000 member companies more directly to the global financial system” and “advance Dubai’s ambition to rank among the world’s foremost financial hubs.”
DMCC’s Made For Trade Live series remains central to its global outreach strategy. The programme promotes Dubai as a platform for international trade and investment, particularly with fast-growing partner markets across Asia.
DMCC now represents 15% of all foreign direct investment into Dubai, underscoring its role as a key driver of the emirate’s economic diversification.
The Vietnam roadshow underlined growing economic ties following the UAE–Vietnam Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2024.
Non-oil trade between the two countries reached USD 7.02 billion in the first half of 2025 — up nearly 17% from the previous year — and is projected to hit USD 20 billion in the coming years.
DMCC already hosts more than 670 Southeast Asian companies, including an expanding group from Vietnam involved in agri-commodities, energy, and technology.
The roadshow briefed Vietnamese firms on how to use Dubai and DMCC as a base for global expansion, with discussions focused on sectors such as agri-commodities, AI, and digital infrastructure.
