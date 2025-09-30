GOLD/FOREX
New DMCC Wealth Hub to aid family offices, private investors, financial firms

Dubai family offices manage $1 trillion, cementing city as fast-growing global wealth hub

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
DMCC
Dubai: The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has unveiled its new Wealth Hub, a platform aimed at supporting family offices, private investors, and financial firms seeking to expand in Dubai.

The launch comes as family offices based in the emirate manage more than $1 trillion in assets, underscoring the city’s rise as a global private wealth destination.

Central hub for family offices

The Wealth Hub will serve as a single entry point into Dubai’s private capital ecosystem. It offers:

  • Tailored licensing options, including Single and Multi Family Office, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), and Holding Company licenses.

  • Access to legal, tax, fiduciary, and succession planning expertise.

  • Integration with DMCC’s Tradeflow platform for secure asset registration and financing.

  • Advisory and governance tools to manage intergenerational wealth.

DMCC said the initiative is designed to channel growing investor demand, providing clarity and regulatory certainty for family offices while enabling them to manage regional operations efficiently.

The launch ceremony was attended by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, alongside representatives from Emirates NBD and Deloitte.

Alsuwaidi described family offices as “pivotal” to the UAE’s economic diversification, adding that platforms like the Wealth Hub strengthen the country’s position as a global investment centre. AlNuaimi called the Hub “a vital contribution” to the UAE’s investment landscape, highlighting its role in connecting private capital with growth opportunities.

Dubai’s growing wealth sector

DMCC’s Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem noted that assets managed by Dubai-based family offices are projected to increase by more than 50% by the end of the decade.

He said the Wealth Hub “provides a single gateway to Dubai’s private capital landscape” and builds on DMCC’s track record of developing ecosystems that attract global investment.

The programme also featured insights from Emirates NBD Chief Investment Officer Maurice Gravier and Deloitte Middle East Director Mathieu Pinet, who outlined trends in private wealth management and investment structuring.

Expanding opportunities

DMCC, home to nearly 26,000 companies across industries, is positioning the Wealth Hub at the intersection of wealth and technology. Its ecosystem includes nearly 3,400 tech firms, almost 1,000 of which are Web3 companies.

This integration, DMCC said, offers investors exposure to emerging sectors such as AI, digital assets, and fintech alongside traditional asset classes.

