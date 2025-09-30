New DMCC Wealth Hub to aid family offices, private investors, financial firms

The launch comes as family offices based in the emirate manage more than $1 trillion in assets, underscoring the city’s rise as a global private wealth destination.

DMCC’s Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem noted that assets managed by Dubai-based family offices are projected to increase by more than 50% by the end of the decade.

Alsuwaidi described family offices as “pivotal” to the UAE’s economic diversification, adding that platforms like the Wealth Hub strengthen the country’s position as a global investment centre. AlNuaimi called the Hub “a vital contribution” to the UAE’s investment landscape, highlighting its role in connecting private capital with growth opportunities.

The launch ceremony was attended by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, alongside representatives from Emirates NBD and Deloitte.

DMCC, home to nearly 26,000 companies across industries, is positioning the Wealth Hub at the intersection of wealth and technology. Its ecosystem includes nearly 3,400 tech firms, almost 1,000 of which are Web3 companies.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.