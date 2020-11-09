Dubai: A free zone in Dubai has moved quickly to try and win new businesses from China, with the launch of a representative office in Shenzen. DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) expects this to bring on a "new wave" of opportunities coming to Dubai.
DMCC is already home to 544 Chinese companies, representing nearly 10 per cent of all Chinese-owned businesses registered in the country.
“China has always been an important market for Dubai and DMCC, and we have played a main role in developing the bilateral trade relations over the years,” said Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC. “The opening of this office will allow us to work closer with the Chinese business community and unlock a host of opportunities.”
The office will provide advisory and consulting services and a host of services such as witnessing signature and verifying documents, DMCC said in a statement. It will enable DMCC to identify business opportunities, connect with potential partners and attract businesses to Dubai through a “faster and more efficient process,” the free zone added.
DMCC has also developed a dedicated Chinese website for the representative office which offers all the information necessary to help Chinese companies set up there. China remains Dubai's largest trading partner with Dh66.4 billion worth of trade in the first six months of 2020.