Israeli tourists leave the FlyDubai plane which was departed from Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and landed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The first flight carrying Israeli tourists to the United Arab Emirates landed in Dubai, the latest sign after the Abraham accords deal reached between the two nations. FlyDubai flight No. FZ8194 landed at Dubai International Airport bringing the tourists to the skyscraper-studded city after a roughly three-hour trip. The low-cost carrier had sent one of its Boeing 737s to Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv earlier Sunday morning to pick up the passengers.
Image Credit: AP
An Israeli tourist wears a tie with First Flight sign and the flags of two countries at Dubai airport in Dubai. The UAE and Israel have agreed to launch regular commercial flights between the two countries soon, while other recent flights have carried business and governmental delegations.
Image Credit: AP
Israeli tourists fill in the forms after they landed at Dubai airport in Dubai. FlyDubai plans to begin its flights to Tel Aviv later this month. The airline described Sunday's flight as a "commercial charter flight" for the incoming tourists.
Image Credit: AP
An Israeli tourist is tested at a coronavirus testing center, inside Dubai Airport.
Image Credit: AP
Dubai’s budget airline flydubai, Israel’s national carrier El Al and short-haul operator Israir are likely to join Etihad and Emirates in making up the 28 weekly flights scheduled between UAE and Israel.
Image Credit: AP
In October, Etihad Airways became the first Gulf-based carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Israel, and bringing Israel’s top travel and tourism leaders. El Al, which flew the first commercial flight to land in the UAE in August after the peace deal, confirmed it has asked to be a “designated airline on the UAE-Israel route”.
Image Credit: Etihad