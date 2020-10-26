Dubai: Overseas companies wishing to set up in Dubai can do so within five working days - that's as part of a new scheme rolled out by DMCC free zone. They also get to have a six-month trail period and with no upfront fees to pay.
The setup process to launch a representative office is fully digital. The offer is valid until end December. Businesses will also benefit from a "simplified set up" (such as no requirement for opening a bank account), an option to apply for a residence visa along with family members, and access to DMCC business centre facilities.
"We are once again making it easier and faster to set up a presence in Dubai and enabling access to some of the fastest growing markets," said Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC. "In turn, we are boosting the emirate’s economic resilience to ensure it always remains the chosen place for doing business.”