Convinced that as long as superheroes exist another Homelander will eventually rise, Butcher steals the supe-killing virus and heads to Vought Tower to trigger a worldwide supe genocide. Hughie follows him, the two fight in a bloody brawl and Hughie shoots Butcher, not realising in the moment that Butcher had already chosen to stop. Holding him as he dies, Butcher tells Hughie that seeing him do what he himself should have done is what finally broke through. It is a gut-punch of an ending for the character, and one that mirrors his arc in the original comics almost exactly.