Police detain 95 people in Ramadan crackdown on street begging
Sharjah: A woman arrested for begging during the early days of Ramadan was found carrying nearly Dh12,000 in different currencies, highlighting how some individuals exploit the generosity of residents during the holy month, Sharjah Police said.
The arrest was part of a wider campaign that led to the detention of 95 individuals involved in begging, said Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police.
Speaking about the campaign, Brigadier Al Suwaidi stressed that begging is a criminal offence under UAE law, and that community awareness plays a key role in helping authorities curb the practice.
“While the spirit of charity increases during the holy month of Ramadan, residents should ensure that their donations reach legitimate beneficiaries through authorised channels,” he said.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi explained that some people may not realise that certain beggars treat the activity as a regular source of income rather than a genuine appeal for help.
“The amount found with one of the arrested beggars shows how some individuals exploit the generosity of the community,” Brigadier Al Suwaidi said.
Police added that some beggars use emotional tactics to gain sympathy from the public. These may include pretending to have physical disabilities by using canes or other props, carrying documents claiming the need for medical treatment, or standing outside markets and pharmacies to solicit money.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi urged residents not to respond to such appeals and instead donate through official charitable organisations that ensure assistance reaches those who truly need it.
“Society plays a major role in addressing this issue by not interacting with or giving money to beggars,” Brigadier Al Suwaidi said.
Sharjah Police also encouraged residents to report suspected begging cases. Specialised teams are deployed to monitor and deal with such activities.
Residents can report beggars around the clock by calling 901.
Police advised the public not to confront or engage with beggars.
“If you encounter such a situation, avoid interacting with them. Move away and contact the police immediately. Our specialised teams will handle the situation professionally and safely, without posing any risk to the public or the individual involved,” Brigadier Al Suwaidi added.