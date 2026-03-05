Police added that some beggars use emotional tactics to gain sympathy from the public. These may include pretending to have physical disabilities by using canes or other props, carrying documents claiming the need for medical treatment, or standing outside markets and pharmacies to solicit money.

“If you encounter such a situation, avoid interacting with them. Move away and contact the police immediately. Our specialised teams will handle the situation professionally and safely, without posing any risk to the public or the individual involved,” Brigadier Al Suwaidi added.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.