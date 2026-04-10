Dubai Police help bust notorious ‘Lyons Clan’ in major global crime crackdown

The operation was carried out under the framework of Operation Armorum, led by Spain’s Guardia Civil, and resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals across multiple countries, including the UAE. Authorities confirmed that a further 20 suspects are currently under investigation in Spain.

Dubai: In a major international operation underscoring sustained efforts to combat money laundering and transnational organised crime, Dubai Police, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Interior, played a pivotal role in dismantling the “Lyons Clan”, one of the most violent criminal organisations to emerge in Scotland in recent decades.

As part of the UAE’s contribution, Dubai Police arrested a member of the criminal network upon arrival at a Dubai airport, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice. Officials said the swift action highlights the force’s high state of readiness and the effectiveness of its advanced security systems in tackling transnational organised crime and supporting global law enforcement cooperation.

Investigations revealed that the network was heavily involved in drug trafficking and money laundering, with operations spanning Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Authorities said the group relied on a sophisticated network of shell companies and complex financial transactions to manage and conceal proceeds from its illicit activities.

The operation reflects a high level of international coordination, bringing together key agencies including Dubai Police, the Spanish Guardia Civil, Europol, the UK’s National Crime Agency, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, along with other law enforcement bodies. The joint effort enabled authorities to identify members of the network, dismantle its structure, and seize assets linked to its criminal activities.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.