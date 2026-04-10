Dubai Police help bust notorious ‘Lyons Clan’ in major global crime crackdown

UAE role in Operation Armorum helps bring down major drug and money laundering ring
Dubai: In a major international operation underscoring sustained efforts to combat money laundering and transnational organised crime, Dubai Police, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Interior, played a pivotal role in dismantling the “Lyons Clan”, one of the most violent criminal organisations to emerge in Scotland in recent decades.
The operation was carried out under the framework of Operation Armorum, led by Spain’s Guardia Civil, and resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals across multiple countries, including the UAE. Authorities confirmed that a further 20 suspects are currently under investigation in Spain.
As part of the UAE’s contribution, Dubai Police arrested a member of the criminal network upon arrival at a Dubai airport, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice. Officials said the swift action highlights the force’s high state of readiness and the effectiveness of its advanced security systems in tackling transnational organised crime and supporting global law enforcement cooperation.
The operation reflects a high level of international coordination, bringing together key agencies including Dubai Police, the Spanish Guardia Civil, Europol, the UK’s National Crime Agency, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, along with other law enforcement bodies. The joint effort enabled authorities to identify members of the network, dismantle its structure, and seize assets linked to its criminal activities.
Investigations revealed that the network was heavily involved in drug trafficking and money laundering, with operations spanning Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Authorities said the group relied on a sophisticated network of shell companies and complex financial transactions to manage and conceal proceeds from its illicit activities.