Abu Dhabi's Phoenix Group partners with DC Max to unlock $8 billion European AI data center opportunity, with Lyon, France as first deployment

Munaf Ali, Co-Founder and GCEO, Phoenix Group, says, “What we are announcing today is not an incremental step; it is a genuine inflection point for Phoenix and for what an Emirati company can achieve on the global stage. We are establishing a presence at the heart of European AI infrastructure, bringing the conviction and capital to build something that will compound in value for years to come. The 1GW ambition is not a ceiling; it is a starting point. I am proud that it is a company headquartered in Abu Dhabi that is leading this charge, and I believe this is precisely the kind of bold, global move that our shareholders, our partners, and the UAE’s own AI ambitions deserve.”