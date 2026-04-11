Annual inspection highlights major gains in technology, speed and scientific accuracy
Dubai: The General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology at Dubai Police carried out more than 81,000 scientific examinations in 2024, producing detailed reports for authorities across Dubai and the wider UAE.
The figures reflect steady progress in the department’s use of advanced tools in criminal investigations, as well as efforts to improve the speed and accuracy of forensic work.
The results were reviewed during the annual inspection led by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, attended by senior officers and officials from the criminal investigations sector.
During the inspection, officials highlighted a wide range of projects aimed at improving forensic services and supporting investigations with faster and more precise results.
The department said it has introduced four integrated systems to improve oversight, ensure scientific standards are met, and make better use of resources. These systems are also designed to support long-term planning and improve service quality.
Officials added that the focus is not only on solving cases faster, but also on improving the overall reliability of scientific evidence used in court.
In 2024, the department rolled out 27 projects covering research, operations and service delivery.
These included rapid drug testing tools to detect narcotics more quickly, a simplified customer process to reduce waiting times, and upgrades in forensic medicine facilities to improve diagnosis and investigation speed.
A new smart toxicology platform was also introduced, using artificial intelligence to detect harmful substances and support expert decision-making. Another major development was the creation of an international forensic science centre to promote knowledge sharing and training.
The department also expanded its use of digital systems, including simulation tools that recreate crime scenes. These were used in 93 cases last year.
Officials said this technology helped reduce the time needed to reach and analyse crime scenes to under 30 minutes. It also significantly reduced travel time and allowed technical reports to be completed within just over two hours.
Other tools, including biometric systems and artificial intelligence, were used to analyse behaviour patterns and improve identification processes.
The department published 18 scientific studies in 2024 and received 18 local and international awards for its work in forensic science, digital evidence and cybersecurity.
It also strengthened its internal systems, introducing hundreds of procedures and policies to improve quality control. These efforts led to a 13% rise in examination quality and helped the department secure several international certifications.
The department currently employs more than 650 specialists across scientific and technical fields. It also built 30 international partnerships and launched employee development programmes aimed at improving staff satisfaction and performance.
Looking ahead, officials said the focus will remain on artificial intelligence, scientific research and training national talent to further strengthen forensic capabilities.
Lieutenant General Al Marri said the progress reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to modernising forensic science and supporting a stronger justice system built on accuracy, speed and global standards.