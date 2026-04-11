The figures reflect steady progress in the department’s use of advanced tools in criminal investigations, as well as efforts to improve the speed and accuracy of forensic work.

Dubai: The General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology at Dubai Police carried out more than 81,000 scientific examinations in 2024, producing detailed reports for authorities across Dubai and the wider UAE.

The results were reviewed during the annual inspection led by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, attended by senior officers and officials from the criminal investigations sector.

Officials added that the focus is not only on solving cases faster, but also on improving the overall reliability of scientific evidence used in court.

The department said it has introduced four integrated systems to improve oversight, ensure scientific standards are met, and make better use of resources. These systems are also designed to support long-term planning and improve service quality.

Officials said this technology helped reduce the time needed to reach and analyse crime scenes to under 30 minutes. It also significantly reduced travel time and allowed technical reports to be completed within just over two hours.

The department also expanded its use of digital systems, including simulation tools that recreate crime scenes. These were used in 93 cases last year.

A new smart toxicology platform was also introduced, using artificial intelligence to detect harmful substances and support expert decision-making. Another major development was the creation of an international forensic science centre to promote knowledge sharing and training.

The department currently employs more than 650 specialists across scientific and technical fields. It also built 30 international partnerships and launched employee development programmes aimed at improving staff satisfaction and performance.

It also strengthened its internal systems, introducing hundreds of procedures and policies to improve quality control. These efforts led to a 13% rise in examination quality and helped the department secure several international certifications.

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