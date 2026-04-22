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Fakhar Zaman smashes 103, closing in on Babar and breaks multiple PSL records

When Fakhar gets going, he is a joy to watch.

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Record-breaking night for Fakhar Zaman
Record-breaking night for Fakhar Zaman
AFP

Fakhar Zaman and Gaddafi Stadium is a combination that keeps delivering. This was yet another night where everything seemed to click for him.

The left hander was in complete flow as he powered Lahore Qalandars to 197 for 6 against Quetta Gladiators in their PSL 11 clash. He brought up a superb 103 off 51 balls, an innings built on confidence, timing and smart shot selection rather than just brute force.

Boundaries kept coming with ease. He picked gaps early, punished anything loose and then shifted gears at just the right time, finishing with 11 fours and six sixes. By the time the death overs arrived, he was already in full control of the game.

Despite strong resistance from Quetta’s Rilee Rossouw (62) and Shamyl Hussain (53), Lahore's bowlers, led by Haris Rauf (2/28), managed to restrict them to 188/7.

Fakhar leads from the front

Lahore’s innings had one clear centre point and that was Fakhar at the top.

  • Fakhar Zaman: 103 (51), 11 fours, 6 sixes

  • Charith Asalanka: 31 (24), 3 fours, 1 six

  • Daniel Sams: 18 (12), 2 fours, 1 six

Asalanka played his part by holding things together in the middle phase, while Sams chipped in with a quick finish. But the direction of the innings was set early, and Fakhar made sure Lahore never lost that grip.

Record breaking night in Lahore

This was not just another century. Fakhar’s knock added multiple milestones to his already impressive PSL career.

  • Third PSL century, joining an elite list that includes Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Rilee Rossouw and Usman Khan

  • First batter to score 1,000 PSL runs at Gaddafi Stadium

  • Now second on the all time PSL run scorers list. Only Babar Azam has scored more.

  • He has the most number of Player of the Match awards in the history of PSL. He leads the chart with 14 awards and Babar Azam comes second with 9.

His dominance at this venue stands out. No other batter has come close to matching his consistency in Lahore, with Babar Azam next on the list with 784 runs.

Fakhar’s PSL numbers

Fakhar continues to be one of the most explosive batters in PSL history.

  • Matches: 103

  • Runs: 3,246

  • Strike rate: 143.43

  • Half centuries: 25

  • Centuries: 3

Fakhar Zaman’s PSL centuries

  • 103 (51) vs Quetta Gladiators, Lahore

  • 115 (57) vs Islamabad United, Rawalpindi

  • 106 (60) vs Karachi Kings, Karachi

A campaign of highs and controversy

It has been a dramatic PSL season for Fakhar.

Earlier in the tournament, he was handed a two match ban for ball tampering, a moment that drew plenty of attention. But performances like this show why he remains one of the most important players for Lahore Qalandars.

On his day, Fakhar is almost unstoppable. And when he gets going in Lahore, records tend to follow.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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