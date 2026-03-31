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Fakhar Zaman handed 2-match ban after PSL ball-tampering row

PCB ruling follows hearing after controversial Karachi Kings clash

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (L) and Fakhar Zaman react during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (L) and Fakhar Zaman react during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026.
AFP-ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Controversy in the Pakistan Super League has taken a serious turn, with Fakhar Zaman handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of ball tampering.

The 35-year-old Lahore Qalandars batter was charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board following an incident during Sunday’s match against Karachi Kings. Umpires ruled that the condition of the ball had been unfairly altered during the second innings, just before the final over.

As a result, Karachi Kings were awarded five penalty runs. The decision proved crucial, as their target was reduced from 14 runs to just nine in the final over, shifting the momentum completely.

A second and final disciplinary hearing was held on Monday, with match referee Roshan Mahanama reviewing all the evidence. According to the PCB, Fakhar denied the offence and contested the charge, but the decision went against him.

“Fakhar denied the offence and contested the charge at a full disciplinary hearing in accordance with the code of conduct,” the PCB said in a statement. “The determination was made after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity of a personal hearing.”

Fakhar now faces a suspension for Qalandars’ next two PSL matches. He also has the right to appeal the decision within 48 hours.

The incident falls under Article 2.14 of the PSL Code of Conduct, which deals with altering the condition of the ball. Under cricket laws, players are only allowed to shine the ball. Law 41.3.2 clearly states that any action taken to change the condition of the ball is considered an offence.

The penalty had a direct impact on the match result. Abbas Afridi capitalised on the revised target, smashing back to back boundaries in the final over to seal a thrilling four-wicket win for Karachi Kings.

Chasing 129 on a tricky surface, Karachi got over the line with three balls to spare despite losing six wickets. UAE international Muhammad Waseem led the chase with 38 off 37 balls, while Saad Baig and Moeen Ali chipped in with 19 and 18 respectively.

Fakhar, who has represented Pakistan in three Tests, 92 ODIs and 120 T20 internationals, now finds himself at the centre of one of the biggest controversies of this PSL season.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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