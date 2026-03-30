PSL ball-tampering controversy: Fakhar Zaman charged, ban possible

Fakhar faces Level 3 charge, possible ban after umpires rule ball condition changed
Controversy took centre stage in a PSL clash as Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman was charged with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct for allegedly altering the condition of the ball.
The incident happened during the second innings, just before the final over of Karachi Kings’ chase. On-field umpires checked the ball and ruled that its condition had been changed, leading to a five-run penalty against the Qalandars.
That call turned the game on its head. The target was cut from 14 runs to just nine in the final over, giving Karachi Kings a big advantage. Abbas Afridi made the most of it, smashing consecutive boundaries on the second and third deliveries to seal a thrilling four-wicket win for the 2020 champions.
This action was taken in line with Clause 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, which allows umpires to make frequent and irregular inspections of the ball. The rules also state that they must immediately check the ball if they suspect any attempt to alter its condition.
Fakhar denied the charge during a disciplinary hearing conducted by match referee Roshan Mahanama. Another hearing is set to take place within the next 48 hours, after which the final verdict will be announced.
If found guilty, Fakhar could face a suspension of at least one match along with a possible fine, though the exact punishment will depend on the referee’s assessment of the incident.
Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said he was not fully aware of the situation at the time but acknowledged the impact of the decision.
"I don't know about this [ball tampering], and we'll discuss. Five runs penalty...but we can't say anything. We will see," said Shaheen at the post-match presentation.
Looking at the overall game, Shaheen felt his team had done reasonably well with the bat, especially given the conditions.
"It was a good game. We wanted to fight till the final ball, and the team tried. In both teams' batting, it was the same. I feel our batting was fine, otherwise KK would've chased this in 15 overs," the left-arm pacer stressed.
Earlier, Lahore Qalandars managed 128 for 9 after being put in to bat.
Abdullah Shafique top scored with 33 off 24 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Haseebullah Khan added 28 from 30 deliveries with one four and a six.
Chasing 129 on a tricky surface, Karachi Kings got over the line with three balls to spare, losing six wickets in the process. UAE international Muhammad Waseem led the chase with 38 off 37 balls, while Saad Baig and Moeen Ali contributed 19 and 18 respectively.