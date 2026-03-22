Pakistan Super League to be held without spectators

Under the revised plan, tournament will be staged in only two cities — Karachi and Lahore
Dubai: The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will go ahead without spectators due to the ongoing security situation, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday. Under the revised plan, matches will now be held in only two cities — Karachi and Lahore. Naqvi added that Peshawar is expected to host more games in the next edition.
The tournament, scheduled to begin on March 26, will feature eight teams and 44 matches. It was originally planned across six venues — Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, and Faisalabad.
Naqvi said the decision followed several days of consultations, including discussions with the government and security agencies. “All matters regarding the PSL have been discussed in coordination with the government,” he said.
He highlighted the uncertainty of the current situation, noting that it remains unclear how long the crisis will last. “When the crowd will not be allowed in stadiums, there is no need to take matches to multiple cities,” he said.
The PCB chief also confirmed that the PSL opening ceremony has been cancelled, and spectators will not be allowed into stadiums until conditions improve.
He said the board would compensate franchises for financial losses caused by the absence of crowds. “The PCB will cover the losses incurred by franchises due to no spectators,” he stated.
Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive refunds, he added.
The minister said that if the situation improves, spectators will once again be allowed into stadiums.
Two weeks ago, the government raised diesel and petrol prices by Rs55 per litre, or 20%, citing the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war, which has disrupted supply chains and pushed crude oil prices to a two-year high.
Both federal and provincial governments have since introduced austerity measures, including an additional weekly holiday, reduced free petrol allocations for ministers, limits on protocol vehicles, and proposals for subsidised fuel for students.
“We do not have a security issue; these are regional matters. Pakistan is safe,” said Naqvi. International players are expected to begin arriving within the next couple of days, he added. “We have a large pool of players available.”
PCB’s part-time employees will be allowed to work with other franchises, Naqvi said.
“All franchises are very pro-Pakistan and were taken into confidence on all decisions,” he said. He also noted that suspending the PSL at this stage would have left no room in the calendar later in the year.
“Regarding what Gary Kirsten said, I would ask those who were with him to respond to it,” said Naqvi.
The PCB chairman further announced that action will be taken against players who terminated their PSL contracts to join another league.
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