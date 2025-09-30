GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan players can't play in overseas leagues

PCB suspends all no-objection certificates after Asia Cup debacle

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistani players celebrate after dismissing India's Sanju Samson during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025.
Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all previously issued No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) allowing national players to participate in overseas leagues

Instead a new performance-based policy will come into effect for future approvals.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the board’s Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Ahmad Syed, issued a notification on September 29, informing players and their agents of the decision.

"With the approval of the Chairman PCB, all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for participation in overseas leagues and tournaments are hereby put on hold until further notice," the notice stated.

This move, which comes a day after Pakistan's loss in the Asia Cup to India in the UAE, directly affects top Pakistani cricketers including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Faheem Ashraf, who had earlier received clearance to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

PCB sources confirmed that moving forward, NOC approvals will be tied to individual player performances in both international and domestic cricket. Only those meeting the board’s performance standards will be allowed to participate in foreign leagues. Players falling short will be required to train at the National Cricket Academy under the guidance of coaches to work on their skills before reapplying.

The decision is aimed at ensuring national players remain focused on delivering consistent performances for Pakistan across all formats.

Importantly, all previously issued NOCs — including those for the upcoming BBL season — have been suspended and will be reassessed based on the players’ recent and future performances.

BBL debut

One notable impact is on Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was set to make his BBL debut after being selected as the first overall pick by Brisbane Heat in the BBL 15 Draft.

In anticipation of his debut, Brisbane Heat had announced the creation of the “Shaheen Shah Afridi Fan Bay” at the Gabba, their home ground. The special seating area was planned for all five of Brisbane’s home games, with limited seats available for fans. “Don’t miss out!” the franchise had posted on social media.

