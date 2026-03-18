India set to play Pakistan, this time on a hockey field

Both nations are in the same pool for the Men’s Hockey World Cup in August
Dubai: Fans who never tire of India-Pakistan showdowns have something to look forward to — this time on the hockey field rather than the cricket pitch.
The two nations have been drawn together for the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, where they will clash as part of Pool D along side England and Wales. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, with the official draw held at Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
The 16-team tournament is divided into four pools of four. In the other groups, Pool A includes co-hosts the Netherlands, along with Japan, Argentina, and New Zealand. Pool B features co-hosts Belgium, defending champions Germany, France, and Malaysia and Pool C consists of Australia, Spain, Ireland, and South Africa.
The top two teams from each pool will advance to the next stage, forming two new groups of four. The leading teams from Pools A and D will make up Pool E, while those from Pools B and C will form Pool F.
Before the World Cup, India and Pakistan are also set to meet twice in a Pro League double-header in England this June. Their most recent encounter came at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in Moqi, China, where India secured a 2-1 victory.
India have dominated in recent years, remaining unbeaten against Pakistan in men’s hockey since 2016. Overall, since 2013, India have won 17 of their 26 matches against their neighbours.
Pakistan, however, have fought their way back into the World Cup after missing out for eight years. Despite a difficult period that included a disappointing Pro League tour of Australia, they bounced back strongly in the qualifiers in Egypt to book their place.
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Speaking on the Pakistan match, India captain Harmanpreet Singh told Times of India, “The match against Pakistan is always a highly anticipated one and carries a different kind of energy. It’s a fixture that fans look forward to and as players, you feel that intensity as well.”
“Having said that, we will approach it like any other important game in the tournament — staying calm, sticking to our strategy, and ensuring we play our best hockey on the day. Our focus will be on getting the result and continuing our progress in the competition,” the Indian skipper further added.
FIH president Tayyab Ikram said the event could help bring people together at a time of global conflict.
“Today’s draw marks another major milestone on the road to the FIH Hockey World Cup. The upcoming edition, for both women and men, co-hosted by two hockey powerhouses, promises to be a resounding success. We are very grateful to both Belgium and the Netherlands for hosting our top athletes and the global hockey community in less than six months’ time. In today’s fractured world, sport, and events such as this in particular, can play a substantial role in bringing people together. It can foster peace at times when our world is torn apart by conflict,” he said.
Men:
Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)
Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)
Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)
Women:
Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)
Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)
Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)
Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands)