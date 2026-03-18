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India set to play Pakistan, this time on a hockey field

Both nations are in the same pool for the Men’s Hockey World Cup in August

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Harmanpreet Singh slots opener but India slump to 1-2 loss against Netherlands in their opening match of the European leg of FIH Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.
Harmanpreet Singh slots opener but India slump to 1-2 loss against Netherlands in their opening match of the European leg of FIH Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.
Hockey India

Dubai: Fans who never tire of India-Pakistan showdowns have something to look forward to — this time on the hockey field rather than the cricket pitch.

The two nations have been drawn together for the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, where they will clash as part of Pool D along side England and Wales. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, with the official draw held at Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The 16-team tournament is divided into four pools of four. In the other groups, Pool A includes co-hosts the Netherlands, along with Japan, Argentina, and New Zealand. Pool B features co-hosts Belgium, defending champions Germany, France, and Malaysia and Pool C consists of Australia, Spain, Ireland, and South Africa.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the next stage, forming two new groups of four. The leading teams from Pools A and D will make up Pool E, while those from Pools B and C will form Pool F.

Before the World Cup, India and Pakistan are also set to meet twice in a Pro League double-header in England this June. Their most recent encounter came at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in Moqi, China, where India secured a 2-1 victory.

India have dominated in recent years, remaining unbeaten against Pakistan in men’s hockey since 2016. Overall, since 2013, India have won 17 of their 26 matches against their neighbours.

Pakistan, however, have fought their way back into the World Cup after missing out for eight years. Despite a difficult period that included a disappointing Pro League tour of Australia, they bounced back strongly in the qualifiers in Egypt to book their place.

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Speaking on the Pakistan match, India captain Harmanpreet Singh told Times of India, “The match against Pakistan is always a highly anticipated one and carries a different kind of energy. It’s a fixture that fans look forward to and as players, you feel that intensity as well.”

“Having said that, we will approach it like any other important game in the tournament — staying calm, sticking to our strategy, and ensuring we play our best hockey on the day. Our focus will be on getting the result and continuing our progress in the competition,” the Indian skipper further added.

FIH president Tayyab Ikram said the event could help bring people together at a time of global conflict.

“Today’s draw marks another major milestone on the road to the FIH Hockey World Cup. The upcoming edition, for both women and men, co-hosted by two hockey powerhouses, promises to be a resounding success. We are very grateful to both Belgium and the Netherlands for hosting our top athletes and the global hockey community in less than six months’ time. In today’s fractured world, sport, and events such as this in particular, can play a substantial role in bringing people together. It can foster peace at times when our world is torn apart by conflict,” he said.

Full draw

Men:

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)

Women:

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands)

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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