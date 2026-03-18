India set to play Pakistan, this time on a hockey field

The two nations have been drawn together for the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, where they will clash as part of Pool D along side England and Wales. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, with the official draw held at Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the next stage, forming two new groups of four. The leading teams from Pools A and D will make up Pool E, while those from Pools B and C will form Pool F.

“Today’s draw marks another major milestone on the road to the FIH Hockey World Cup. The upcoming edition, for both women and men, co-hosted by two hockey powerhouses, promises to be a resounding success. We are very grateful to both Belgium and the Netherlands for hosting our top athletes and the global hockey community in less than six months’ time. In today’s fractured world, sport, and events such as this in particular, can play a substantial role in bringing people together. It can foster peace at times when our world is torn apart by conflict,” he said.

“Having said that, we will approach it like any other important game in the tournament — staying calm, sticking to our strategy, and ensuring we play our best hockey on the day. Our focus will be on getting the result and continuing our progress in the competition,” the Indian skipper further added.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.