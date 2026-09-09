Her captain Fatima Sana was also fined 10% of her match on Monday for her send off to Shafali Verma during India vs Pakistan. Nevertheless, the Women in Green now look to overcome their obstacles to win their maiden Women's Asia Cup. They will face the defending champions Sri Lanka on September 11 at 6:30 PM local time in the semifinal encounter.

Feroza has now reportedly being fined 10% of her match fee and had a demerit added to her disciplinary record for expressing dissent at the umpire. This was her second offence within a 24-month period, which means she has lost two demerits.

Feroza got down and attempted to sweep the ball but missed. Her reaction to the fall of wicket was in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC's code of conduct for players. The underwhelming series of performances at the Dubai International Cricket stadium took a toll on her.

However she only managed to score three runs before Kary Chan sent her back to the dugout courtesy of an LBW. Feroza had no other option but to walk out since the tournament doesn't have DRS in use. According to ICC, she "showed dissent towards the on-field umpire's decision by gesturing to her bat to indicate she had got an edge."

Dubai: Pakistan managed to make it to the semifinals of the Women's Asia Cup following a comfortable win against Hong Kong. While the team would now be focused for their next game against Sri Lanka, their wicketkeeper received a bad news.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.