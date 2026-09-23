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‘I won’t share the pillow’: Bumrah’s reply to wife Sanjana goes viral

Bumrah’s custom Japanese pillow sparks playful banter with wife Sanjana

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
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Story of Bumrah and the Japanese pillow
Story of Bumrah and the Japanese pillow
AFP (modified)

Jasprit Bumrah went all the way to Japan and found something he apparently really wanted to bring home.

A pillow.

The India fast bowler visited a Japanese bedding studio during the team's trip and decided to get himself a custom made ergonomic pillow.

But this was not simply a case of walking into a shop and picking one from the shelf.

Specialists checked Bumrah's neck alignment and took measurements to find the right height and support for him. Teammate Axar Patel was behind the camera, recording the entire process.

Why the pillow fitting was so detailed

There was actually a reason for all that effort. Custom made pillows are well established in Japan, with specialist stores measuring a person's body shape and sleeping posture before adjusting the height and filling to suit them. Japanese brand Jibunmakura is even recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's best selling custom made pillow brand

So Bumrah's unusual shopping trip was not quite as random as it initially appeared.

At one point, even he admitted that he had never thought so much about his sleep before. He then turned to Axar and joked, “Mere baad tu hai”, essentially telling his teammate that he was next.

But the funniest part came after the video was posted online.

Bumrah's wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan saw what her husband had been doing in Japan and could not resist.

“You’ve gone ALL THE WAY to Japan to do THIS?” she commented.

Bumrah was ready with his response.

“I won’t share the pillow when you ask for it.”

The playful exchange quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.

And considering the amount of work that went into making Bumrah's new pillow, Sanjana may indeed have to find her own.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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