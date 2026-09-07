Kerala shows its love for cricket as over 28,000 pack stadium for KCL final

Thrissur Titans’ last-over win crowns maiden KCL title before roaring home crowd
People know Kerala for its incredible love for football, but the love for cricket is not far behind.
We have seen that whenever an international cricket match used to happen at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi back in the day.
And now, Kerala has given us another reminder of just how much it loves cricket.
More than 28,000 people packed the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for the Kerala Cricket League final on Saturday.
Yes, more than 28,000.
And remember, this was not an IPL match or an international featuring India. It was the final of Kerala's own domestic T20 competition.
Fans arrived from different parts of Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts, and by match time the stands were packed, with cheers and chants adding to the atmosphere.
The turnout becomes even more impressive when you consider that the KCL is only in its third season.
The tournament, organised along the lines of the IPL, has given promising domestic and Under 19 cricketers a platform to play alongside more established players.
And the fans who packed the stadium were rewarded with a proper final.
Calicut Globstars scored 167 for nine before Thrissur Titans chased down the target with just three balls remaining to win by four wickets and lift their maiden KCL title.
Ahammed Imran led the chase with 69 from 49 balls, while captain MS Akhil remained unbeaten on 19 to finish the job.
But perhaps the biggest indication of how far the competition has come was not what happened on the field. It was what happened in the stands.
More than 28,000 people turning up for a state level domestic cricket final is some statement.
Kerala's reputation as one of India's most football crazy states is not going anywhere. But when it comes to cricket, the passion is clearly there too.