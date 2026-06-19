Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi visits Thumbay Medicity in Ajman

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Foreign Trade, UAE said: “The UAE’s strength has always come from the ambition of its people and the quality of its institutions. Thumbay Group continues to make a significant contribution to the delivery of world-class healthcare services in the country – and to development of the UAE as a center for medical education and clinical research. Thumbay Medicity is an outstanding demonstration of this commitment to healthcare excellence, and is very much aligned with the goals of We the UAE 2031, which seeks to elevate the UAE into the world’s top ten for quality of healthcare, and to our national ambition to become a trusted global partner for healthcare partnerships, innovation and collaboration.”