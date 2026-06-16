Mohammed Al-Owais’s heroics earn Saudi a point at World Cup

Dubai: Another goalkeeper stole the spotlight just a day after Cape Verde's Vozinha inspired his side to a shock draw against Spain. Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Owais produced a superb display between the posts, making a tournament-high nine saves as the Green Falcons battled to a deserved 1-1 draw with Uruguay in their Group H opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi Arabia looked on course for another famous underdog victory in their opening World Cup match, echoing their shock win over eventual champions Argentina in 2022.

They struck first in the 41st minute when defender Abdulelah Al-Amri rose highest to head home from a corner and give them a surprise lead.

Uruguay, despite dominating possession and carving out a steady stream of chances, found themselves frustrated for long spells with Al-Owais pulling off some incredible saves.

His performance followed another impressive goalkeeping display earlier in the day from Cape Verde’s Vozinha against Spain, underlining an early tournament trend of standout shot-stopping across the opening fixtures.

The draw marks the second World Cup in a row in which Saudi Arabia have taken points from a South American heavyweight, underlining their growing ability to compete with elite opposition on the biggest stage.

It doesn’t get any easier for the nation, who now face European champions Spain on Sunday, with Luis de la Fuente’s side likely to be in a more ruthless mood after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Cape Verde and eager to secure their first three points of the tournament.

After earning their first point of the tournament, Saudi Arabia will feel they are in a strong position to push for a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup for only the second time in their history.

With this edition of the tournament expanded to 48 teams and eight of the best third-placed sides also progressing, the pathway to qualification has never been more open.

Any positive result against Spain would surely leave them well placed to advance from Group H, with belief growing that they can once again mix it with the world’s elite on the biggest stage.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.