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'No mother should miss this': Democrat urges US visa help for World Cup hero Vozinha's mum

Vozinha's emotional World Cup debut sparked a push to reunite him with his mother

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha celebrates as holds the flag of his country after the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026.
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha celebrates as holds the flag of his country after the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026.
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Dubai: A senior US Democrat has called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to help the mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha get a visa to watch her son at the World Cup, after she missed his standout performance against Spain due to visa costs.

Ana Candida Evora was unable to make the trip from Cape Verde to Atlanta to see her son help secure a shock goalless draw against Spain in the team's World Cup opener on Monday. The hold-up came down to a bond payment tied to new US visa rules, not a lack of will to travel.

Why she couldn't travel

In January, Cape Verde was added to a list of dozens of countries whose citizens are required to post bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the US. The measure was brought in by the Trump administration as a way of curbing visa overstays, and it applied broadly across nationalities flagged under the policy.

Washington dropped the bond requirement for World Cup ticket holders last month, saying it wanted to support legitimate travel for the tournament. By then, though, Evora had already ruled out attempting the 6,400km journey because of the costs already involved in trying to secure a visa.

"I would have loved to travel and watch the match, but it was not possible," she said.

Jeffries steps in

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries raised the case publicly on social media, saying no mother should miss the chance to see her child make history. He said he had asked Rubio to do everything in his power to ensure Evora could attend Cape Verde's next match on Sunday.

A State Department official responded by saying there was no record of an application from Evora, but confirmed that players' relatives are eligible for visa bond waivers under existing rules. The official added that the department was actively reaching out to the family directly to assist with visa services ahead of the next fixture.

Vozinha's emotional reaction

Vozinha, whose real name is Josimar Dias, stunned the football world by shutting out Spain's attacking lineup in Cape Verde's first ever World Cup match. He broke down in tears at full-time, and later told reporters the emotion was tied to his mother's absence rather than the result itself.

"Also, my mum, she didn't manage to be here because of the visa. The money for the visa, we didn't manage on time, and I would like her to be here," he said.

A wider pattern of immigration issues

Vozinha's case is the latest in a string of immigration problems surrounding the tournament. Somali referee Omar Artan was barred from entering the US to officiate World Cup matches. Several members of Iran's backroom staff were also denied visas, with strict travel requirements placed on the squad, prompting the team to relocate their entire base to Mexico for the duration of the tournament.

Beyond visa policy, the basic cost of attending the World Cup remains a major barrier for fans and families from smaller footballing nations. Mario Semedo, president of the Cape Verde national football federation, said this is a long-standing issue that predates the current bond rules.

"It is not easy for a Cape Verdean resident to travel to a World Cup. Airfare, accommodation and match tickets all involve significant costs," he told Reuters.

He added that there are ways authorities could manage immigration concerns while still creating conditions for supporters to travel, and that every effort should be made to help a player's family member attend when possible.

Cape Verde face their next group match on Sunday, with Evora's attendance now uncertain but under active discussion between her family and US officials.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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