Before the semis, here's revisiting one of France’s most searing World Cup finals
You just had to be there. That's what every football fan would say, but that statement rings even louder when it comes to the 2006 World Cup finals, between France and Italy.
So, as France and Spain meet in today’s high-stakes semi-final, it’s worth revisiting one of France’s most searing World Cup final appearances — a match that became famous not only for the result, but for a moment that was replayed everywhere on the internet at the time (this was the age before memes and Twitter had taken over).
The 2006 World Cup final between France and Italy was an emotional one. Two football stars, a tense extra-time battle and a dramatic ending. But it is remembered most for Zinedine Zidane’s final act as an international player.
In Berlin, with the score tied 1-1 in extra time, France captain Zinedine Zidane was just minutes away from potentially ending his international career with a second World Cup title.
The midfielder, affectionately known as “Zizou” and widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, had already played a starring role in the final, scoring France’s opening goal from the penalty spot.
Then came the moment that changed the night. In the 109th minute, Zidane and Italian defender Marco Materazzi exchanged words while moving up the pitch. Moments later, Zidane turned and headbutted Materazzi in the chest, sending the Italian defender to the ground.
The incident initially went unnoticed by referee Horacio Elizondo, as play continued. However, after consulting his officials, including fourth official Luis Medina Cantalejo Elizondo reviewed what had happened and showed Zidane a red card.
The France captain’s final appearance for his country was over.
As Zidane walked off the pitch, the image of him passing near the World Cup trophy became one of the most memorable scenes in football history.
Forced to watch from the sidelines, he saw France take the match to penalties after extra time ended 1-1. Italy eventually won the shootout 5-3, with Materazzi scoring one of Italy’s penalties.
After the final, one question dominated conversations around the world: what had caused Zidane, known for his calm and composed style to react that way?
Initial reports claimed Materazzi had directed offensive comments at Zidane, including allegations that he had made remarks about Zidane’s family and background. Materazzi denied the accusations, and several publications later apologised after reports about the exchange were challenged.
Years later, Materazzi revealed his version of what happened.
He said the confrontation began after he had grabbed Zidane’s shirt while defending. According to Materazzi, Zidane told him: “If you want my shirt, you can have it after the game.”
Materazzi responded with a remark about Zidane’s sister.
For Zidane, the comment crossed a personal line. His sister Lila was helping care for their ill mother at the time, and he later explained that the remark upset him deeply.
Speaking to French publication L’Équipe in 2022, Zidane said: “He triggered something talking about my sister.”
He added: “It was only a second. Then it was over.”
A red card in a World Cup final could have defined Zidane’s career in the worst possible way. Instead, the incident became a complicated part of his legacy.
The headbutt became so iconic that French-Algerian artist Adel Abdessemed later immortalised the moment in a bronze sculpture featuring Zidane and Materazzi.
But even one of football’s most heated confrontations eventually found closure.
In 2010, Zidane and Materazzi crossed paths in Milan and put the incident behind them. The details of their conversation remained private, but the two former rivals ended their meeting with a simple gesture familiar to athletes everywhere: a handshake.