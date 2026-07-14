Tom Holland on Erling Haaland ghosting his dinner invite: 'That's the type of humbling experience actors need'

Haaland, for his part, had already explained his side of the story on Norwegian show A Laget, and it comes down to a simple case of mistaken identity, or rather, no identity at all. "This is a bit embarrassing, to be completely honest," the 25 year old said. "I don't watch movies much, so I have no idea who people are. There was one asking if we could go out for dinner, but I'd never seen him, so I didn't bother to answer." Realising only later who had actually messaged him, Haaland said he now plans to make it up to Holland: "I think I'll have to send him a message now. I'd completely forgotten about it."