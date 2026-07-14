Tom Holland on Erling Haaland ghosting his dinner invite: 'That's the type of humbling experience actors need'

Tom says he never replied, while Haaland later explained why he missed the text
Dubai: Tom Holland has finally addressed one of the internet's favourite celebrity ghosting stories, and he is taking it in good humour. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote The Odyssey, the actor confirmed he was the one who reached out to Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland, only to be met with total silence.
"That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors," Holland said, laughing off the memory. "You're like, I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner. Not even a response," he added. "Not an excuse, not 'I'm busy tonight, I'm playing football'. Nada."
The moment traces back to the Monaco Grand Prix, where Holland spotted Haaland while watching Lewis Hamilton race. "He was like a hospitality suite across from me, and I just thought I'd shoot my shot," Holland said, sending a text inviting the footballer to dinner. It went unanswered, though Holland holds no hard feelings about it. "He's incredible," he said. "I mean, he's an absolute legend."
Haaland, for his part, had already explained his side of the story on Norwegian show A Laget, and it comes down to a simple case of mistaken identity, or rather, no identity at all. "This is a bit embarrassing, to be completely honest," the 25 year old said. "I don't watch movies much, so I have no idea who people are. There was one asking if we could go out for dinner, but I'd never seen him, so I didn't bother to answer." Realising only later who had actually messaged him, Haaland said he now plans to make it up to Holland: "I think I'll have to send him a message now. I'd completely forgotten about it."
Holland's Tonight Show stop was part of the press run for The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic, in which he plays Telemachus, son of Odysseus, alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton. Several cast members reportedly signed on before even knowing which roles they would play, simply for the chance to work with Nolan. The film opens worldwide on July 17, including in IMAX and 4DX, and has been cleared in India without cuts, carrying an A certificate.
Holland's other big release this summer is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, picking up four years after No Way Home in a world where no one remembers Peter Parker's secret identity. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Sadie Sink round out the cast, with the film landing in Indian cinemas on July 30 and worldwide from July 31.