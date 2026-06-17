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World Cup 2026: Shawk has found his form again; Can he predict England vs Croatia right?

Is it coming home? Let's see if Shawk is right again.

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
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After missing out on a perfect prediction in Belgium vs Egypt, which ended in a draw, Shawk was a little gloomy. But he is back in good spirits after correctly backing Argentina against Algeria and watching Lionel Messi steal the show with a hat trick.

Shawk has now got three of his four predictions right.

Next up is England vs Croatia. The Croatians have had England's number before, but who is Shawk backing this time?

He believes Harry Kane and company will get the job done.

Is it coming home? Let's see if Shawk is right again.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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