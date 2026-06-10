World Cup 2026 wall chart: Download it free with fixtures and full schedule

Track every World Cup 2026 fixture with our free printable wallchart with GST
The World Cup comes around only once every four years and, for football fans, it is unlike anything else. It's the biggest sporting event in the World. For more than a month, conversations revolve around football, sleep schedules get ruined and every match feels important.
With 48 teams taking part this time, there are more fixtures, more storylines and more permutations to keep track of than ever before. That's exactly why we have put together this FIFA World Cup 2026 Wall Chart.
Print it out and stick it on your wall, keep it on your desk at work or simply have it next to you while watching the games. Tick off the results, follow the standings and track every team's route to the final. Better yet, all fixtures and kick off times are listed in Gulf Standard Time (GST), making it even easier for fans in the UAE and across the Gulf to follow every moment of the tournament.