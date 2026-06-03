The government's move lets fans enjoy the country's World Cup debut without work clash
Dubai: Jordan is making a historic gesture to support its national football team as the country prepares for its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. The Jordanian government has announced that official working hours for public sector employees will begin at 10:00am on days when the national football team takes to the field.
The decision was issued by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and applies to June 17, 23 and 28, the dates on which Jordan will play its group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under the directive, government institutions will start work an hour and a half later than usual, allowing citizens the opportunity to watch and support the national team during its first-ever appearance at football’s biggest tournament.
"The decision aims to enable citizens to follow and rally behind our national football team during its historic participation in this tournament," According to official statements, the measure aims to encourage public participation in what is being described as a landmark moment in Jordanian sporting history.
The national team, affectionately known as Al-Nashama, secured qualification for the World Cup for the first time after a successful Asian qualifying campaign, sparking celebrations across the kingdom.
Jordan have been drawn into Group J and are scheduled to face Austria, Algeria and Argentina during the opening phase of the tournament. The delayed start times are intended to ensure fans can follow the matches without conflicting with regular office hours.
Fans across Jordan have welcomed the decision, with many celebrating the extra time to watch the matches, as social media fills with lighthearted reactions and playful clips showing just how excited supporters are for the historic World Cup appearance.
As anticipation builds ahead of the tournament, fans across the country will now have the chance to cheer on their team without rushing to their desks first.