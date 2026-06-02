A Malayali at the World Cup? Kerala has every reason to cheer for Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid

Kerala-rooted Tahsin joins Qatar's World Cup squad, eyes historic World Cup debut
When the FIFA World Cup arrives, Kerala transforms.
Flags of Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, England, France and countless other nations line the streets. Giant cutouts of football stars rise above junctions and open grounds, turning entire neighbourhoods into World Cup arenas.
That's what makes Kerala unique. Football is more than a sport here. It is a festival.
Regardless of age or gender, everyone seems to have an opinion on football during World Cup season. Conversations move from tea shops to offices and family gatherings. Every four years, the state lives and breathes the tournament.
You could even find someone passionately supporting one of the tournament's lesser known teams for no reason other than their love for the game. That's the beauty of football in Kerala.
And now, there is an extra reason for Malayalis to be excited.
While India remains some distance away from qualifying for the World Cup, even after the tournament's expansion to 48 teams, that is a discussion for another day. For now, let's focus on the positive. A boy with roots in Kerala is set to experience football's biggest stage in the colours of Qatar.
When Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui announced his 26 man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one name stood out for football fans in Kerala.
19 year old Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, whose family roots trace back to Kannur, has been named in Qatar's squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. If he takes the field, Tahsin will become the first footballer with Kerala roots and the first player of Indian origin to play at a FIFA World Cup.
Tahsin was born and raised in Doha to parents from Kerala. His father Jamshid hails from Thalassery, while his mother Shyma is from Valapattanam in Kannur district.
The family moved to Qatar in 1996, and Tahsin grew up immersed in the country's football culture. Holding Qatari citizenship, he developed through the renowned Aspire Academy, which has produced several stars of Qatar's national team.
His father, himself a talented footballer who represented Calicut University, played a major role in inspiring his son's journey.
Tahsin progressed through Qatar's youth teams, representing the nation at U17 and U19 levels and even finding the net for the U17 side.
He later made history by becoming the first footballer of Indian origin to play in the Qatar Stars League, the country's top division, with Al Duhail.
A winger known for his pace, dribbling and ability to take on defenders, he primarily operates on the left flank and is regarded as one of Qatar's exciting young prospects.
His senior international debut came in a World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan. He was also named in the squad for Qatar's match against India before returning for the final qualifying matches that ultimately secured Qatar's place at the World Cup. Even with limited minutes on the field, being part of Qatar’s senior squad is a major milestone for Tahsin
Whether the 19 year old gets minutes on the pitch is something only time will tell. But simply being part of a World Cup squad at such a young age is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for football fans from Kerala across the world. Should he make an appearance, it will be a landmark moment for both Kerala and Indian football, as he would become the first player of Indian origin to feature in a FIFA World Cup match. Meanwhile, Australia’s 26-man squad features Melbourne Victory’s dynamic 25-year-old winger Nishan Velupillay, whose origins are in Kerala's neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu. Who will make the debut first? We have to wait and see.
Qatar face a challenging group featuring hosts Canada, Switzerland and Bosnia. Progressing to the knockout stages will not be easy, but that is unlikely to dampen the excitement surrounding Tahsin's inclusion.