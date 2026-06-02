A Malayali at the World Cup? Kerala has every reason to cheer for Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid

Whether the 19 year old gets minutes on the pitch is something only time will tell. But simply being part of a World Cup squad at such a young age is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for football fans from Kerala across the world. Should he make an appearance, it will be a landmark moment for both Kerala and Indian football, as he would become the first player of Indian origin to feature in a FIFA World Cup match. Meanwhile, Australia’s 26-man squad features Melbourne Victory’s dynamic 25-year-old winger Nishan Velupillay, whose origins are in Kerala's neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu. Who will make the debut first? We have to wait and see.