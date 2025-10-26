UAE schools launch campaigns to combat bullying

The law further clarifies that federal legislation—such as Federal Decree-Law No. 18 of 2020 on Private Education, the Wadeema Law for Child Protection, and the Student Behavior Management Regulations—impose strict penalties for school-related violations. These penalties range from warnings and financial fines starting at AED 10,000 and reaching up to AED 1 million, to the suspension or immediate closure of schools. In severe cases involving proven physical, psychological, or sexual abuse of students, offenders may face imprisonment for up to one year.