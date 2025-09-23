GOLD/FOREX
UAE schools launch digital form for students to report bullying and safety risks

New initiative ensures privacy while promoting a safe, supportive learning environment

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Some public schools in the UAE have rolled out a new digital reporting form that enables students and parents to confidentially flag misconduct, raise safety concerns, or share health, psychological, and social issues, school administrators said. The initiative, reported by the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, is aimed at fostering a safer and more supportive learning environment built on trust and respect.

According to school principals, all submissions made through the form are sent directly to the school administration without being viewed by any third party, ensuring strict privacy and data protection for those who come forward.

The system is designed to strengthen communication between students and school leaders while protecting children from risks that could affect their physical or emotional well-being. It also seeks to promote a school culture rooted in safety, respect, and social and psychological support.

The form covers four main areas for reporting: unacceptable behaviour such as bullying, verbal or physical assaults, or vandalism; safety risks, including health, environmental, or security concerns; psychological or social issues such as anxiety, isolation, or stress; and general feedback that could benefit the school community.

Complainants may choose to remain anonymous or include their names. They are asked to provide details of the incident, including time, place, people involved, and any other observations that could help administrators respond quickly and effectively.

Schools urged students and parents to use the tool whenever needed, emphasising that student safety remains a top priority and a shared responsibility between schools and families.

UAEEducationUAE schools

